BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s almost time for kids to head back to school and one organization in Battle Creek is making sure students have what they need before the school year starts.

Charitable Union’s Back to School outfit giveaway is getting underway in August.

Children in grades Kindergarten through 12, who live in Calhoun County and whose families have a Bridge, Medicaid, or WIC card are eligible to participate.

“We know families are struggling right now. Costs are rising on everything, and that’s an impact to them, so we are seeing our average shopper, where they would come in 3 to 4 times a year, prior to the pandemic, they’re coming in 5 to 6 times a year now, so we’re seeing them more frequently,” said Teresa Allen, chief executive officer, Charitable Union.

Each child will receive one outfit at the event and appointments are required. Anyone looking for an appointment must contact Charitable Union before Aug. 15, which is the day appointments begin.

“We know those needs are growing. We know those kids are growing. Pandemic didn’t stunt our growth, so those kids are getting bigger, they need jeans that are gonna fit ‘em, and frankly jeans are expensive,” Allen said.

There will also be mobile outfit giveaways happening before Aug. 15 in smaller communities in the Calhoun County area.

For more information or to donate, visit the Charitable Union website.