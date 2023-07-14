GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You can yell “Fore!” with the help of Fido at a golf outing in Battle Creek later this month, which will benefit Paws With A Cause.

Paws With A Cause is a nonprofit that trains assistance dogs.

“I think what’s really wonderful about Paws is that although they spend probably $36,000 per dog … they provide the dog to those clients free of charge,” Anne Barea, an event organizer, said.

There will be a pre-golf mixer July 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Moonraker, according to Barea.

Then, on July 29, there will be golf at Binder Park Golf Course starting at 8 a.m.

“If you love animals, if you love dogs, I think this will be a great opportunity to meet some adorable puppies that are being trained to be service dogs one day,” Barea said.

You can find more information about the event online.