Battle Creek gets electric scooters

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek residents can now travel around the city using electric scooters.

The city received 40 Bird scooters at the end of May, it said in a Friday release, and about 25 are now available to be used around the city.

“We welcome the opportunity to add Bird’s scooters to the city,” Ted Dearing, the assistant city manager said in the release. “Transportation options are a continued need in our community, and we hope to see this one bring benefit to the city and its neighbors.”

Riders can download the Bird app to unlock the scooters and start riding.

They can be used on city streets, bike lanes and bike paths. They can also be used on the sidewalks in downtown.

A map of where the Bird scooters can be used in Battle Creek.

Riders are encouraged to wear helmets, must be 18 years or older and must follow all road rules.

More information about the scooters can be found at bird.co.