Battle Creek Fire Station 4 closing for repair assessments

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A Battle Creek fire station is being closed so engineers can get a better idea of its stability and what work it needs.

The city says that over the years, the flat roof of the 80-year-old Fire Station 4 on 20th Street at W. Territorial Road has sustained damage from the elements. That has led to drainage problems, leaking, standing water and moisture that’s affecting the structure.

Worried about the safety of the firefighters who work there, the city is taking Station 4 out of service before the end of the month. It’s going to bring in engineers and architects to assess the building and offer recommendations for what to do next. The assessment alone is expected to cost the city $50,000; it’s not yet known how much renovations may cost.

It’s unclear when Station 4 will be ready to reopen.

For now, Station 4’s firefighters and trucks will move into Station 1 on E. Michigan Avenue near Elm Street (generally an administrative building) and Station 6 on Capital Avenue SW north of I-94. Station 6, as well as Station 2 on Washington Avenue at W. Manchester Street, will cover all of the calls for Station 4. Springfield firefighters will also help if needed. Fire department brass doesn’t expect the shuffle to slow response times.

The city said it expects to assess the five other fire stations after Station 4. That will allow it to create a capital improvement plan to maintain them better moving forward.