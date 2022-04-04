BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek’s fire chief is going to Lansing.

Brian Sturdivant will take over as the new chief of the Lansing Fire Department on May 2, Lansing Mayor Andy Schor announced Monday.

“I am excited and honored to be selected to serve as Lansing`s next Fire Chief,” Sturdivant said in a statement released by Schor’s office. “I look forward to working with the great men and women of the Lansing Fire Department, city leaders, and community members to ensure the Lansing Fire Department is a leader in providing EMS, fire services and training throughout Michigan.”

Sturdivant was named the Battle Creek fire chief in 2018. He has been a firefighter for more than 30 years and has worked in several states, including Georgia, Arizona, California and Virginia. He was among two finalists for the job in Lansing.

Schor praised his “strong, steady leadership,” and years of fire management experience.

“We had two great finalists for this position, but Chief Sturdivant stood out because of his leadership and analytical skills in leading large, diverse departments. I`m excited for him to get here and get started,” Schor stated.