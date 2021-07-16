Battle Creek crews investigate 2 separate fires

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek firefighters are working to determine what sparked two separate fires Thursday afternoon and early Friday.

The first fire happened around 4:50 p.m. Thursday at a house containing three apartments on W. Van Buren Street at Kendall Street. The Battle Creek Fire Department says the first crews on the scene found flames on the first floor and smoke throughout the building.

It took them about an hour to douse the fire.

The building was vacant because it’s scheduled to be torn down, officials said, so no residents were hurt. One firefighter sustained a hand injury.

Damage was estimated at about $200,000.

The next fire started 1:20 a.m. Friday at a home on Nelson Street north of Post Avenue. Firefighters say it is believed to have started on the back porch and then spread to the rest of the building. It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was home when the fire broke out and no injuries were reported.

Damages were estimated at $80,000.