BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The list of allowed animals in Battle Creek could soon expand as city leaders draft ordinances that would allow residents to keep bees, ducks and quails.

Currently, city code only allows people to have chicken hens, but Darcy Schmitt, Battle Creek’s planning supervisor, said more people are looking to personal food sources, such as having a garden and or laying hens.

“It does seem to be getting more common and Battle Creek has a really unique city in the sense that there is a lot of urban land, but there is also a lot of agriculture too. Agricultural land obviously can have these things by right. As we get into more of an urban situation where many people really need these resources, we have to be more careful of the size of the lot, how it impacts their neighbor, things of that sort,” Schmitt said

The city has launched two surveys to better understand how residents feel about either themselves or their neighbors being allowed to have these animals. The planning commission has drafted a preliminary ordinance, but it could be modified based on the survey results. Schmitt said there are a lot of things that have to be considered.

“Certainly, the size of the property is important for bees and ducks who need more space. For setbacks, bees, while they’re not typically aggressive if they are in a situation where they feel threatened, so if the beehive were close to a sidewalk or another property where they felt like they were being attacked, they could become aggressive,” she explained.

“Ducks defecate much more than a chicken does, so it’s really important for sanitary purposes that anyone who’s going to have them is fully aware of that that it isn’t part of the regulation if it’s approved, that they maintain the cleanliness for their sake and the ducks.”

On the other hand, Schmitt said quails are much smaller, so the city would likely allow more of them and for smaller properties to have them, but since they have the ability to fly, she added that it’s important they have shelter inside the home, or in an outdoor cage with a soft roof.

As the draft ordinance stands, setback requirements and limits on animal numbers would be based on property size. Bigger birds would likely require properties of 10,000 square feet or more, while quails would be allowed at smaller properties.

Residents have until July 31 to fill out the survey on beekeeping and the Quail and Duck survey will be open until Aug. 4. Each survey has a link to learn more about the animals.

Both ordinances are tentatively scheduled to be introduced at the city commission on Aug. 15, with final consideration on Sept. 5. There will also be a public comment period at both meetings.