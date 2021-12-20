Battle Creek company makes K-Cup hard coffees, cider

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a last minute gift and want to support local businesses, there’s a company out of Battle Creek that sells hard coffees and ciders and are perfect for the holidays.

Lucinda Wright is the owner of Cask and Kettle, which makes K-Cup hard coffees. They have four hard coffees — all decaf because they’re meant to be enjoyed later in the evening — and a hard cider.

They fit in any standard Keurig style brewer, Wright says, but because the K-Cups are liquid you can also pour it in a cup of water and heat it up.

She said she came up with the idea so that people can easily make restaurant-quality hard coffee drinks at home.

There aren’t too many spirit companies owned by women.

“A tiny, tiny fraction of the spirits companies are owned and operated by women, and it’s a challenge, as you can imagine. Sometimes people think that my COO, who’s a male, is my boss, I have people who think that I’m, in their words, a ‘sales lady,'” Wright said. “You just roll with it. When you’re starting a business, it’s just all about driving that business.”

Cask and Kettle’s products are available throughout Michigan. More information can be found on their website.