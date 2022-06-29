BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A new food cooperative is coming to Battle Creek.

Sprout BC CEO Jeremy Andrews said the idea to begin this co-op came after he spent time working for the East Lansing Food Co-op. He said after moving back to Battle Creek, he noticed a lack of food and community in the city, especially downtown.

“It helps encourage the creation of other cooperatives in our community based on consumers and producers,” Andrews said.

The Sprout BC building in Battle Creek. (Courtesy Jeremy Andrews/Sprout BC)

Funding for the project, which is expected to open in the summer of 2023, comes from multiple sources, including Battle Creek Unlimited and The Miller Foundation.

Andrews said he is excited to bring a resourceful place to shop and buy food in Battle Creek. On top of that, he’s also happy to be the first to do it there.

“We don’t have enough cooperatives in our community. We don’t have enough in our state and it’s really kind of an underutilized business entity that I believe needs to exist more because it comes from the ground up,” he said.

Membership information and options can be found at sproutbc.org.

