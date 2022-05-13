BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Battle Creek will close sections of two roads starting Tuesday to investigate a sinkhole.

The section of Knapp Drive at Capital Avenue and a stretch of Minges Road at Watkins Road will remain closed until further notice. Crews will be investigating an “ongoing sinkhole”, according to a release from the city.

Vehicles should follow posted signs and flagger instructions to avoid the areas. Neither emergency vehicles nor thru traffic will have access to the road. To accommodate the rerouting, there will be a lane shift of the outside southbound lane of Capital Avenue, about 50 feet before the Knapp Drive intersection, according to the city’s release.

Work will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily starting Tuesday until further notice, the release said.

You can also view the locations of this project on Battle Creek Public Works interactive project map.