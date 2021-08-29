Battle Creek Christmas Parade returning

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Registration for the annual Battle Creek Christmas Parade is now open.

The parade returns on Saturday, Nov. 20, after it was canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Harper Creek Optimist Club announced in a Sunday release. The club has presented the annual parade for over 40 years.

This year’s theme is “Unmasking Christmas: A tribute to our essential workers.”

The 2021 Grand Marshall will be posthumously awarded to James Demarest, who served as the chair of the parade for more than 25 years. He died in December 2020, the Optimist Club said.

“There is no doubt that Jim will be remembered and missed by many and has left an impact on all who knew him,” it said in the release. “The Optimist Club couldn’t be prouder to honor Jim’s Parade organization legacy with his family at this year’s parade.”

There is no cost to participate in the parade. More information and a link to register can be found on the parade’s website.