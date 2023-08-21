BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Battle Creek is having a big blowout to end the summer this weekend.

The Backyard Burgers and Brews Festival is happening downtown this Saturday. This is the 8th year for the event in the city’s social district.

As advertised, there will be plenty food to choose from with more than 40 food trucks taking part. You can also grab some beers at any of the eight restaurants and bars near the social district.

There will also be two live bands and backyard games.

“Come on out and have a good time. This is a fun thing to do. You can see a lot of the renovation and construction going on in our downtown because its right there next to us. But this is really a fun, free event to bring your families and enjoy,” said Kara Beer, Battle Creek Area Chamber of Commerce president.

The Backyard Burgers and Brews Festival is happening this Saturday from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m. in downtown Battle Creek in the area of Hamblin Avenue.