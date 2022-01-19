Battle Creek buses shut down Saturday as staff mourn supervisor

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek buses will not be running Saturday so that employees can attend a funeral.

Merritt Wilson, the city’s transit maintenance supervisor, died on Jan. 15, Battle Creek Transit said in a Wednesday release. Wilson worked for the city for around 14 years, starting in 2008.

Buses and tele-transit will not be operating so that transit staff can attend his funeral.

Battle Creek Transit will return to its regular schedule on Monday. More information can be found at battlecreek.mi.gov.