Battle Creek baseball team to unveil new name, logo

C.O. Brown Stadium, the home of the team formerly called the Battle Creek Bombers. (March 18, 2021)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The new name and logo of Battle Creek’s baseball team will be unveiled Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Vale Street Venue located near the intersection of E. Columbia Avenue and Vale Street in Battle Creek. The team will also introduce a new field manager and the team’s first two players on the 2022 roster.

It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

In November, the baseball team announced that it would drop its former name — the Battle Creek Bombers. The decision came after former general manager Brian Colopy purchased the franchise and extended its lease at C.O. Brown Stadium through 2026.

The event is open to the public. Those who are interested in attending are asked to RSVP online.