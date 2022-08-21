BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents in Battle Creek will have the opportunity to hear from the final candidates for fire chief and give their feedback this week.

On Sunday, the city announced that the two finalists are Bill Beaty and Jeff VanderWiere.

An undated photo of Bill Beaty. (Courtesy of the city of Battle Creek)

An undated photo of Jeff VanderWiere. (Courtesy of the city of Battle Creek)

Beaty is the current deputy chief for the all-volunteer Divernon, Illinois Fire Protection District. Previously, he was the fire chief in Garden City, Kansas; the chief fire services coordinator for Finney County, Kansas; a driver-engineer and captain in Springfield, Illinois; and a captain and training officer in Divernon, Illinois.

Beaty is the current deputy chief for the all-volunteer Divernon, Illinois Fire Protection District. Previously, he was the fire chief in Garden City, Kansas; the chief fire services coordinator for Finney County, Kansas; a driver-engineer and captain in Springfield, Illinois; and a captain and training officer in Divernon, Illinois.

VanderWiere is the current deputy fire chief for the Portage Department of Public Safety – Fire Division. He was previously an assistant chief for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

The public is invited to attend a community event on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to hear from, meet and ask Beaty and VanderWiere questions. The event is taking place at the Battle Creek City Commission Chambers, located at 10 N. Division St. The event will also be live streamed on the city’s YouTube channel and AccessVision channel 17.

After the community event, attendees and those watching at home will be asked to share their feedback about the candidates. A feedback form will be available at the event and on the city’s website afterward.

Forms must be completed by Friday at 5 p.m.

The person chosen will be replacing former fire chief Brian Sturdivant who took a position as fire chief for the Lansing Fire Department.