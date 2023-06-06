BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — As a dry spell stretches over Michigan, the city of Battle Creek has instated a burn ban effective immediately.

Tuesday, the Battle Creek Fire Department said the decision to ban burning was based on dry conditions forecasted to continue. The Michigan Department of Natural resources has already warned of extreme potential for fire danger across most of the state.

The ban means residents cannot burn yard waste materials or do any sort of open burning. Campfires are prohibited. While cooking grills can be used, they cannot be placed on your yard. While cooking on a grill, firefighters ask that water or fire extinguisher is kept nearby and warn not to leave your grill unattended.

Burn permits will not be issued during the ban and those with existing permits may not burn.

The burn ban will last until further notice, according to the Battle Creek Fire Department. With rain forecasted later this week, the fire department says it will re-evaluate as conditions improve.

Contact the Battle Creek Fire Department with any questions or concerns at 269.966.3519. More information can also be found at the state of Michigan website.