Search continuing for murdered woman in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are resuming their search in Battle Creek for the body of Amber Griffin after her boyfriend halted his murder trial by promising he would bring police to where he left her.

He pointed officers toward a property on Waubascon Drive off Limit Street. Crews looked there for several hours Wednesday but didn’t find Griffin’s remains.

“It’s not just like you can go up to an exact spot and say X marks the spot right there,” Battle Creek Police Department Lt. Joel Case said Wednesday, noting that the place looks a little different now than it did when Griffin was last seen nearly two years ago. “There is a pretty large area that we’re actually searching, so it does present a challenge just based on the size of the area.”

Still, he said, he was “optimistic” her remains would be found.

An undated courtesy photo of Amber Griffin.

Griffin, 27, a mother of two, is believed to have been murdered on June 23, 2020. Her boyfriend Derek Horton, who lived with her in Bedford Township just outside of Battle Creek, was arrested three days later.

Horton and Griffin’s mother reported her missing on June 24, 2020. Horton initially told police that she had simply walked away from their home, but it soon became apparent that was not what happened.

There are two properties connected with the case. The first is a house on Oneita Street. Police say someone using Griffin’s phone called 911 from there early on June 23. They also found signs of a struggle and blood on all three floors.

The second property is the one on Waubascon, about half a mile from the house on Oneita. There, police found a pair of bloody women’s pants. They also found a key piece of evidence: a receipt from a hardware store for an $8 shovel. The surveillance photo from the hardware store, investigators say, shows Horton buying the shovel on June 23.

Police previously searched the property on Waubascon for Griffin’s body with no success.