BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against Kalamazoo schools.

The district said leadership was not consulted in the decision to keep people out of the games Battle Creek Central High School is hosting against Loy Norrix and Kalamazoo Central.

“We are disappointed in how this was handled and communicated, and we sincerely apologize to our student-athletes and their families,” a statement from Battle Creek Public Schools said.

The statement went on to say that “internal discussions are underway to look into how and why this decision was made…”

The district said it would also look into “alternative solutions that will allow our athletic events to be fun, safe, and accessible for our student-athletes, their families, and the community.”