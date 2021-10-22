Authorities: Student assaulted at Pennfield High School

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a bullying incident at Pennfield High School near Battle Creek.

Video shared on social media Thursday showed a 14-year-old boy being harassed between class periods by multiple other 9th grade students in a bathroom at the Pennfield Township school, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday release.

A 16-year-old boy assaulted the victim, the sheriff’s office said.

There were five to seven students in the bathroom at the time. No one in the bathroom came to his help or alerted staff or the resource officer, officials say.

The sheriff’s office was notified about the incident Thursday evening and began investigating.

The criminal investigation is now being forwarded to the prosecutor’s office for review.