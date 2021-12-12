Authorities seeking suspects in car dealership break-in

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for three people who broke into a auto dealership Sunday morning.

It happened at 5:30 a.m. Sunday at the Henkel Chrysler Jeep Dodge car dealership on West Dickman Road near Forest Street.

Authorities say the three individuals broke into the dealership, stole three vehicles from the lot, and left behind the Ford F-150 truck they showed up in.

The truck that was left behind was stolen out of Kalamazoo, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s office said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Calhoun County Dispatch at 269.781.0911.