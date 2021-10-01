Authorities investigate suspicious fires at abandoned mobile home park

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after multiple abandoned mobile homes were destroyed in two suspicious fires near Battle Creek this week.

The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety said fires happened at the Avonwood Mobile Home Park on Michigan Avenue near the intersection of Raymond Road. The mobile home park is abandoned, and no one is currently living there.

The first fire happened shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday and the second fire was reported around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

Authorities consider both fires to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety at 269.968.9303 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.