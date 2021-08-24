Authorities in Battle Creek looking for bank robber

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police in Battle Creek are asking for information about a man who robbed a bank Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened around 10:40 a.m. at a PNC bank on Capital Avenue SW.

A man came into the bank and acted like he wanted to open an account, the city of Battle Creek said in a release.

He then showed a handgun and took money from multiple bank tellers, officials say. Staff at the bank alerted police, who were there within minutes.

Officials do not know how much money he took, but said they “believe it was a large amount.”

He was last seen running south of the bank through a nearby business plaza parking lot.

Detectives are looking for more surveillance video to see if he got into a car.

He is described by officials as a middle-aged white man who was wearing sunglasses and a mask.

The FBI is helping police in Battle Creek, officials say.

Anyone with information on the suspect or robbery is asked to call police at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.