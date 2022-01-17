Attacked Battle Creek postman speaks out: ‘I could see it in his eyes’

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek postman who was reportedly beaten by three suspects Thursday afternoon is now speaking out.

Aaron Chentrenne was delivering mail at a home in the Post Edison neighborhood when he heard somebody behind him.

“There stood a gentleman, roughly 6-foot, 6-2, somewhere in there, with his fists drawn back and ready to hit me. I went ahead and let him hit me in the back of the head instead of … my face. At which point in time, he hit me two or three times. I stepped onto the porch away from him,” Chentrenne said.

Chantrenne tried to warn him that it was a federal offense to assault a federal employee, but it fell on deaf ears.

“He was still drawing back like he didn’t care,” Chentrenne said. “I could see it in his eyes. He was going to do physical damage to me if he could.”

“I turned around, and there stood his two friends, staring me down with their fists up and instantly throwing blows,” Chentrenne continued. “I defended myself from that, again, and took cover. They each threw anywhere between 15 to 20 punches, and up and gone as fast as it started.”

After police were called in, Chantrenne pushed through his shift without visiting a hospital. His family, including his daughter, Marah Lynn Chantrenne, says they believe the attack is because of a challenge on social media.

“Everybody wants to have clout or have some sort of name. At some point, is it worth it?” Marah said. “Getting a federal offense, is it worth it? I don’t really think so.”

Aaron wants his attackers to face the consequences of their actions, but then be given a second chance.

“This life is but here one minute, gone the next. It’s not worth all the extra that people put into it that hurt other people around them,” Aaron said.

Police have yet to announce any arrests, as they are still searching for the three suspects, vaguely described as males in their mid- to late teens.

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert says the suspects could face state and federal charges since this case involves a federal employee, and because the state and the feds have concurrent jurisdiction.