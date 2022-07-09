ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A nature center has been temporarily closed after two sightings of an alligator in the Kalamazoo River.

Albion College announced in a Facebook post that it would be closing Whitehouse Nature Center, located on its campus, on Sunday.

On Saturday, there were two independent sightings of a four to five-foot alligator around the same time and place. Both times, the alligator was seen in the Kalamazoo River where it runs through the nature center, the post said.

The college said its working with local and state experts to find a solution “as quickly as possible.”

They ask that people keep away from the area around the nature center and “remain vigilant around bodies of water.”