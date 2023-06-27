Appearing in court via video from her jail bunk, Jessica Edward-Ricks is arraigned on attempted murder and child abuse charges. (June 27, 2023)

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — An Albion woman who police say stabbed two of her children and tried to drown one of them in the bathtub has been charged with attempted murder.

Appearing in court via video from her bunk in the county jail, Jessica Edward-Ricks, 35, was arraigned Tuesday on six criminal counts: two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of first-degree child abuse and two counts of second-degree child abuse.

The Albion Department of Public Safety and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were summoned to Edward-Ricks’ home on Saturday morning after her 15-year-old daughter called 911, saying Edward-Ricks had attacked her little sister with a knife.

A probable cause document says the 15-year-old later told investigators that her 2-year-old and 8-year-old siblings ran into her room, the 2-year-old “covered in blood.” When she went into Edward-Ricks’ room, where she said her mother was chasing her 4-year-old brother with a knife.

“(The 15-year-old) stated that (her brother) went under the bed, and that JESSICA was attempting to go after him,” the document reads. “(The 15-year-old) stated that she fought JESSICA for the knife, and that during the struggle JESSICA attempted to stab her.”

She said her mother also tried to stab herself. She recounted her mother saying she needed to “fix” the 2-year-old.

The 8-year-old told investigators that he went into his mother’s room when he heard screaming and saw her stab the 2-year-old and 4-year-old. He told them his older sister fought with his mother, saying, “Give me the knife.”

“(The 15-year-old) stated that she fought with her mother for the knife, and that she was able to get it from her,” the document said.

At that point, the documents says, Edward-Ricks went into the bathroom with the 2-year-old. The 15-year-old got her two other siblings out of the house and they went to a neighbor’s for help.

Body camera video released by Albion DPS Monday shows officers arriving at the house and kicking the bathroom door open. Inside, they found Edward-Ricks hunched over in the bathtub with the water running and the 2-year-old under her.

The video shows the Albion officer, identified in court documents as Lt. Aaron Phipps, pull the girl away from the mother and start rescue breaths and chest compressions, continuing for about a minute until the little girl began to cry.

In the meantime, the sheriff’s deputy handcuffed Edward-Ricks, the court document says.

The girl had sustained knife wounds to the chest and neck. She and her brother, 4, were hospitalized with knife wounds.

Edward-Ricks was hospitalized under suspicion that she drank cleaning fluid and then jailed. On Tuesday, her bond was set at $500,000. She was ordered to undergo a mental health assessment. If released, she may not have any contact with the two children she is accused of assaulting and may not have unsupervised contact with the other two kids.

Neighbors are collecting clothing, food and other necessities for the kids. Things for a 15-year-old girl, 8-year-old boy, 4-year-old boy and 2-year-old girl can be dropped off at the Albion Fire Department.