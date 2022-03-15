Albion police still looking for bank robbery suspect

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are still searching for the suspect of a bank robbery in Albion last Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Albion Department of Public Safety.

Around 12:30 p.m., a suspect came into the Huntington Bank at the intersection of Eaton and Broadwell Streets and slipped the teller a note demanding money, officers said.

The suspect fled the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch at 269.781.0911, Deputy Billy Lazarus at 517.629.7854 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700. Tips to Silent Observer may result in a cash reward.