ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — People in Albion are collecting food, toiletries, clothes and toys for four children after their mother allegedly attacked two of them.

Jamie Jones helped organize the clothing drive after hearing about the Saturday assault that put a 2- and 4-year-old in the hospital. Police say a woman attacked the two with a knife and tried to drown the 2-year-old. Police arrived in time to save the little girl.

“Three or four neighbors that I know personally inboxed me and they were telling me things that were happening at the time,” Jones, whose nephew lives in the same neighborhood as the kids, said. “It’s just something that I jump into right away when I see something like that, I just try to help.”

A large donation from Family Fare arrived Wednesday.

“Albion is a really strong community. The outpouring of help and things that people want to help with these kids has just been tremendous,” Jones said. “It’s probably going to be a little strain on the family members to have to take in four other people, so anything we can help out with to make it easier for them.”

Items are collected for four Albion children whose mother was charged with attempted murder (Courtesy Albion Public Safety Chief Scott Kipp) Items are collected for four Albion children whose mother was charged with attempted murder (Courtesy Albion Public Safety Chief Scott Kipp) Items are collected for four Albion children whose mother was charged with attempted murder (Courtesy Albion Public Safety Chief Scott Kipp)

People with donations can take them to the Albion Department of Public Safety station on N. Clinton Street north of Cass Street. A friend of the family provided these sizes for the children:

15-year-old girl: 2x or 3x in shirts, size 7 shoe.

8-year-old boy: 7/8 in clothes, size 2 shoe.

4-year-old boy: 4-5T in clothes.

2-year-old girl: 2-3T in clothes.

The children’s mother, Jessica Edward-Ricks, was charged Tuesday with attempted murder and child abuse. Bond was set at $500,000. Even if she posts bond, she may not have any contact with her two younger children and may only have supervised contact with the two older kids, ages 8 and 15.