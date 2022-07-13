ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — The Whitehouse Nature Center in Albion has reopened after having been shut down for a few days following alligator sightings.

The nature center at Albion College closed Sunday. The day before, two people had reported seeing a 4- to 5-foot alligator in the Kalamazoo River within the center. The origin of that alligator is unknown.

“It’s been a couple of interesting days,” Jason Raddatz, the director of the nature center, said in a video posted to Facebook Tuesday.

“Just to be aware, that yes, we do have wildlife at the nature center, and that wildlife can sometimes be unpredictable,” he continued. “…5.2 miles of trail, five contained ecosystems, possibly one interesting animal…”

It’s wise to avoid approaching all wildlife. Raddatz said anyone who spots the alligator should call Albion College Campus Safety: 517.629.1234. He also noted Campus Safety can be reached for any emergency at the nature center.

Raddatz said the center’s trails are groomed and in good shape. He advised that ticks, deer flies and mosquitoes are active and reminded visitors to dress appropriately.