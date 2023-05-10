An undated photo of Orlando Capado Billingsley, provided by Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office. (May 4, 2023)

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of hitting another man with a car, killing him, in Albion turned himself in last week, the Calhoun County prosecutor says.

Orlando Billingsley, 44, surrendered and was arraigned May 5 on charges of open murder, assault, reckless driving causing death and driving on a suspended license causing death, Prosecutor David Gilbert confirmed to News 8.

The charges stem from the April 19 death of Stanley Wilson, 61. Officers called to a fight at an apartment complex on Sycamore Street south of W. Erie Street found a large crowd surrounding Wilson’s body, Albion police said. He had been hit by a car. Police called the death “an intentional act,” saying Wilson was involved in the fight.

Police put out a call for help to find Billingsley on May 4.

Tiffany Showers, 36, was also arrested last week in connection to the case and charged with aiding and abetting, attempted murder and lying to police.

Both suspects are expected back in court May 17 and May 24 for hearings.