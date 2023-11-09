ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say they are investigating a house fire in Albion as an arson.

The Albion Department of Public Safety said around 7 p.m. Wednesday that it received a report of a house fire on Chestnut Street near the intersection of Ionia Street.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire, according to an Albion Department of Public Safety Facebook post.

The Albion Department of Public Safety said it’s investigating the fire as an arson.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Bill Timmins at 517.629.7826 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700.