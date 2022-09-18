ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Five officers were minorly hurt and six people were arrested after a reported fight in Albion on Saturday, police say.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. near the Bohm Theater, located at 201 South Superior St. near Cass Street, during the Festival of the Forks, the Albion Department of Public Safety said in a release. Police received reports of a fight at that location.

When they got there, they were told a person wearing a mask had a gun, ADPS said. It said officers found a 15-year-old fitting the description running on Cass Street into Lloyd Park along with other people.

Officers tried to get to him but were pushed away by other people, police say. They say an officer eventually grabbed his arm and arrested him. Meanwhile, other officers tried to take another person into custody who had tried to interfere, while another person tried to stop that arrest and was also taken into custody, police say.

Police say another officer was trying to push away another person, but she punched the officer in the face and was also arrested.

“Officers deployed Tasers and pepper spray to control these individuals and get others interfering away from the officers,” ADPS said in the release.

By the time all four people were in custody, police say a large crowd gathered and multiple people were being “unruly” and refusing to leave. One of those people was the brother of one of those arrested, police say.

They say he shoved an officer and was wrestled to the ground by multiple officers, who used a Taser on him. His sister then hit an officer in the face, police say. She was also wrestled to the ground and sprayed with pepper spray before officers were able to get her into custody.

Police say a total of six people, three juveniles and three adults, were arrested. They have since been released to family members.

Officers called the parents of the 15-year-old, who would not allow police to talk with him, ADPS said. It said he did not have a gun and was released to his parents.

ADPS said at least five officers received minor injuries.

Police are reviewing video from the incident.

“Due to the number of people and officers involved, this will take some time to sort out,” it said in the release. “ADPS will be requesting charges on those people who interfered with or assaulted officers.”