ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — NASA is headed back to the surface of the moon for the first time since 1969, this time with a little help from Albion College.

Professors Nicolle Zellner and Carrie Menold are set to be part of the Center for Advanced Sample Analysis of Astromaterials from the Moon and Beyond. That research team will aim to figure out how and when the moon came to be by analyzing lunar crust samples for origin, evolution and chronology. It will help future human and robotic exploration of the moon, according to Albion College.

Nasa plans to make the trip in 2025. The CASA Moon team is one of five new research teams getting $1.5 million per year for five years from NASA.

Zellner will help analyze samples from original Apollo lunar missions.

“We will be looking at the small glasses within the lunar regolith, which is the powdery material at the surface of the moon, and these glasses will tell us both about the bombardment history in the earth moon system, so how often the moon has gotten hit by asteroids and comets over time,” said Zellner. “The glasses will also tell us about the volcanic history of the moon when the moon was geologically active and bringing new material from the interior of the moon onto the surface.”

She said that will teach them a lot about the evolution of the moon and the history of the solar system.

Albion students may also be able to work on the project as “citizen scientists” to help collect data, as well as in a variety of funded positions like student research assistants and public outreach, Zellner said.

“What this opportunity says to the Albion College community is that you can do cutting-edge, NASA-funded science at Albion College,” Zellner wrote in a release. “You can do really cool work at a small liberal arts college.”

Meanwhile, Menold will be using her expertise in inclusion and equity to help the team work together.

“I’m going to be working on more of the outreach component, so sort of working with local teachers, citizen scientists and also sort of working with the team itself to sort of work on how we can all work all together in these big interdisciplinary collaborations that we do,” Menold said.

Albion’s connection to space is closer than most. A 1995 graduate, astronaut Josh Cassada, launched into space in a mission that returned in 2023, said Zellner. NASA has also provided the college funding for several years but she said this is the biggest grant so far.

“We’re super excited and this is the first collaboration between physics and geology as well,” said Zellner.

CASA Moon is also partnering with Brown University, the University of Colorado, the Lunar and Planetary Institute, Goddard Space Flight Center, Johnson Space Center and the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, as well as international partners from Australia, Spain, Canada and Denmark.