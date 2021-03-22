Albion College will be completely in-person in the fall

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Albion College says all its Fall 2021 classes will return in person.

The school announced the move Monday morning, citing a robust testing program and careful decisions from leadership. COVID-19 mitigation protocols will be in place.

“With extraordinary cooperation, collaboration and effort from our students, faculty and staff alike, our campus has maintained an incredibly low COVID-19 positivity rate throughout the pandemic. We’ve taken action as a community to mitigate the spread and the Spring 2021 semester has been our best yet in terms of risk management,” Albion College President Mathew Johnson said in a statement. “Our top priority when making decisions that affect our broader campus community is the health and safety of those impacted. We are eager to make strides this fall toward a fully in-person campus experience, with a continued focus on proactive safety measures. This includes a return to our regular academic schedule and increased opportunities for on-campus gathering and student activities.”

The school added it will return to its usual academic calendar.