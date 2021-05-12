Albion College unveils plans for Body and Soul Center

A rendering of new Body and Soul Center in Albion. (Courtesy Albion College)

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Albion College is turning a former high school into an arts and wellness center.

The college will spend $48 million — about $6 million of which came from donations — to renovate and expand the former Washington Gardner building on E. Michigan Avenue at Berrien Street.

Once finished, the new Body and Soul Center will have space for Albion College academic programs including art, theater and music, as well as education, and athletic programs, namely volleyball and basketball. The building will also host fitness and mentoring programs created in partnership with the Battle Creek YMCA.

Construction on the Body and Soul Center should start this summer. It could take between three and five years to wrap up.

The college bought Washington Gardner in 2011 and since then has been using it as a meeting, presentation and fitness site.