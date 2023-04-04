ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Albion College announced who will be its next president.

In a news release, the college said the board of trustees unanimously voted to elect Wayne P. Webster as its 18th president.

Webster is currently serving as the interim president at The College of Wooster in Ohio. In addition, he has worked in leadership roles at private colleges in Nebraska, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as the University of Northern Colorado, a public university, according to AC.

“I am honored to be asked to serve as the 18th president of Albion College,” Webster said in a news release. “I have long held Albion in tremendous esteem for the many innovative ways it connects learning in the classroom with experiences in the local community, through on-campus centers and institutes, and beyond. My respect has only grown over the last six years through interactions with Albion as part of the Great Lakes Colleges Association. I am eager to join this exceptional community and contribute to Albion’s great tradition of bringing the mission to life through transformational learning experiences that prepare students for lives of personal and professional engagement.”

He will begin his new role on July 1.

More information about Webster can be found on Albion College’s website.