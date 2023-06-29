BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — This weekend, the annual Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival is returning to Battle Creek and the air quality is expected to have minimal impact.

Through July 4, tens of thousands of people are expected at the Battle Creek Executive Airport for the six-day event.

“Air show, balloons, entertainment, the carnival, the motorcycle stunt team, the circus and the kites,” said Barbara Haluszka, Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival executive director.

One of the biggest attractions of the weekend is the United States Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet Rhino Demo Team.

“Hopefully if the weather cooperates we’ll get to see the full profile, seeing all the tactical capabilities, the maneuvering capabilities of the F/A-18 Super Hornet, and then also once we’re done with the show, getting a chance for us to get out and talk to the crowd,” said Lt. Marty Wilson, Instructor at U.S. Navy’s Strike Fighter Squadron 106.

As the event grounds opened Thursday, smoke covered West Michigan. Haluska said it shouldn’t impact the show as a whole but flight crews said the smoke could affect their demonstrations.

“That can affect basically how much visibility we have over the airfield and the surrounding area, and that can sometimes restrict our performance. It restricts our performance mostly with vertical maneuvering, but we can still give everybody a heck of a show,” Wilson said.

Some attendees said the air quality didn’t bring down their excitement for the event.

“The smoke doesn’t really bother me, I mean yesterday it was a little bit worse just because it felt heavier but today I don’t notice it at all. Maybe it’s because I’m excited to be here, so I don’t really care about it,” said Aeris Snider, Field of Flight attendee.

“At the end of the day let’s go, we’re out to have fun, let’s get this show on the road,” Haluszka said.

Field of Flight will also feature a jet truck driver this year. Last year, jet truck driver Chris Darnell died during a crash at the show.

“That’s something the family was very insistent on, that we need to do that and so we are going to be thinking about him. He’s going to be with all of us here,” Haluszka said.

The air show and festival ends July 4.