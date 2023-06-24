ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Police found a 35-year-old woman holding a 2-year-old with stab wounds underwater in Albion Saturday morning, according to the Albion Department of Public Safety.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. on Bluestem Court, according to police. ADPS and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call with children asking for help and screaming, ADPS said.

When officers arrived, they said they heard “commotion” behind a locked door in the residence. When an officer kicked the door open, they found a 35-year-old woman holding a 2-year-old underwater in a bathtub, police said.

Based on further investigation, the 35-year-old woman seemed to be the mother of the four children in the house, ADPS said.

An officer grabbed the 2-year-old girl and gave her CPR, according to ADPS. The child coughed up water and began breathing.

The 2-year-old also had two stab wounds to the throat and chest, according to ADPS.

Police said a 4-year-old boy in the house had cuts.

ADPS also said the 2-year-old, the 4-year-old and the mother alike may have ingested cleaning fluid.

An 8-year-old did not appear injured, nor did the 15-year-old girl who originally called for help, ADPS said.

Both the 2-year-old and 4-year-old were taken to a local hospital, then flown to Ann Arbor. ADPS said both were last known to be in stable condition.

The mother was taken into custody, ADPS said, and taken temporarily to the hospital due to potentially ingesting cleaning fluid.

No names were released Saturday afternoon.