Activist, 76, crawling 23 miles to beg for end to gun violence

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A 76-year-old community activist is crawling from Battle Creek to Kalamazoo to call for an end to gun violence.

Bobby Holley set out on the 23-mile trek Monday morning. Inching along the wet and icy road with pads strapped to his hands and knees, he said he’s crawling for a cause.

“To get attention to the issues,” he said. “If I walked, that wouldn’t get no attention… (Instead) I’m a person crawling, begging on his hands and knees to stop the violence.”

Bobby Holley begins a crawl from Battle Creek to Kalamazoo to raise awareness for gun violence. (Feb. 21, 2022)

His battle cry began 30 years ago after his nephew, who the Battle Creek Enquirer says was named Trent Bucker, was shot and killed in Battle Creek.

“He was 13 years old, a teenager, just going to the store to return some bottles and never made it back home,” Holley said.

The 1987 murder case was never solved, said Holley.

“This crawl is not only for that, but for all the other unsolved murders and all the gun violence that has taken place,” he said.

This isn’t Holley’s first crawl but he said it will be his last.

“Last time, it took 30 hours and this time it’s going to take a lot longer,” he said. “Because of what’s going on with my body and things like that.”

State lawmakers and other community supporters came out for Holley’s final sendoff Monday at the Urbandale Plaza parking lot off West Michigan Avenue.

“Usually nobody’s here and I just take off and go along myself,” Holley said.

Activist Bobby Holley is supported by local leaders as he prepares to crawl from Battle Creek to Kalamazoo to raise awareness about gun violence. (Feb. 21, 2022)

Touched by the show of support, Holley called on the next generation to carry on his mission.

“Educate themselves and others to stop this gun violence in our community and let them take over the mantle because this is my last crawl,” he said.

Holley said it will take at least a couple days before he arrives at Bronson Park in Kalamazoo. Once across the finish line, he plans to hold a rally against gun violence at the park, where he’ll read proclamations given to him on behalf of state lawmakers.