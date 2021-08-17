A week later, some in SW MI still don’t have power

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A week after a round of nasty storms blew through Michigan, many along the Indiana border still don’t have power.

As of about 1 p.m. Tuesday, about 1,100 Consumers Energy customers in Branch County were still without service, about 1,400 in Hillsdale County, and about 1,900 in Branch County. A little farther north, about 1,000 customers in Calhoun County were still without service.

Consumers says the outage event that started with storms on the night of Aug. 10 and continued with another round the next day is one of its 10 most significant ever. In all, 370,000 customers lost power.

Wind gusts were clocked at up to 70 mph in Kalamazoo County’s Alamo Township on Tuesday, and The National Weather Service says some Wednesday wind speeds in eastern St. Joseph County reached between 85 mph and 90 mph — or ever higher. The Wednesday storms also spawned a weak EF-0 tornado in the Dorr area. The strong winds ripped down some 7,000 wires and damaged about 200 utility poles statewide.

The Jackson-based utility set about 2,000 lineworkers, including some from several other states, to work on 16-hour shifts to restore service. Still, with the number of outages so large, it was a herculean task.

Customers who did not have power for more than 120 hours, or five days, can apply for credit on Consumers Energy’s website, the company said. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has called on Consumers and DTE Energy on the southeast side of the state to offer those credits voluntarily rather than making customers apply, and also to provide larger amounts to those who lost money in spoiled food or on other housing options.

“The utility workers for Consumers Energy and DTE Energy are working hard to restore power, and I appreciate those who have worked tirelessly the last several days on behalf of the communities they serve, but these companies also need to work hard to restore trust with their customers,” Nessel said Monday.