MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — The Marshall megasite has been awarded a $65 million grant for land near the future Ford Motor Co. electric battery plant.

The Michigan Strategic Fund Board voted Tuesday to award the Strategic Site Readiness Program performance-based grant to the Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance.

The $65 million will be used for infrastructure improvements at property to the west of the future $3.5 billion Ford BlueOval Battery Park Michigan site. The adjacent 800-acre property is set to potentially be a supplier park.

The grant comes after Ford — in contract talks with the United Auto Workers union — paused construction at the battery plant.

The MSF with the Michigan Economic Development Corporation on Tuesday also approved $25 million worth of Strategic Site Readiness Program grants to economic development organizations throughout the state. The Right Place in West Michigan received a $4 million grant.