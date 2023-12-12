BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A $5 million grant passed by the Michigan Strategic Fund Tuesday aims to prevent 170 layoffs in Battle Creek.

The MSF Board unanimously approved the Michigan Business Development Program grant for the WK Kellogg Co, a Battle Creek cereal company created in October following the split of the Kellogg Company.

In September of 2021, the Kellogg Company announced it would shut down two of the three lines operating in Battle Creek and move some of its production to Belleville, Ontario in Canada at the end of 2023. The move would ultimately cut 170 of the company’s 700 Battle Creek employees, according to a memo from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Since the announcement, the Ontario plant has undergone a $67 million expansion.

After the Kellogg Company split into WK Kellogg Co and Kellanova, the new leadership of the WK Kellogg Co considered reversing the plans. Doing so would keep the 170 jobs in Battle Creek and create at least 43 new jobs.

It would also lose the company $20 million in savings and cost around $60 million over seven years to retrain employees.

“We’re trying to do something a little unusual, a little cutting edge, a little something unexpected, we think,” Stacy Flathau, the chief corporate affairs officer for WK Kellogg Co, told the MSF Board. “With the support of our board of directors, our employees and their union — and, importantly, with your critical financial support — we’ll be able to reverse a previous decision to move production out of our Battle Creek plant.”

She explained the company started looking at reversing the decision after employees in Battle Creek asked the newly-formed company to reconsider.

Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, MEDC CEO and MSF Chair Quentin Messer told reporters they feel an “urgency” to keep Michigan company jobs in the state.

Along with the $5 million grant, the MSF Board approved designating a renaissance zone for the next 15 years that is expected to abate around $1.27 million in property taxes each year.

WK Kellogg Co expects to invest between $44 million and $143 million in infrastructure in Battle Creek.