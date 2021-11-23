4 arrested for 2020 murder in Albion

ALBION, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested four people in connection to the 2020 shooting death of a man in Albion.

The Albion Department of Public Safety said Wilbert James Lowe, 36, Thomas Harding Smith, 40, Aubrey Paris Gonzales, 21, and Drelen Ahmad Haynes, 21, were arrested for the murder of Quinton Danell Williams. All of the suspects are from Albion.

Williams was shot multiple times while sitting in his car on Carson Street near the intersection of Hartwell Street around 5 p.m. on June 28, 2020. He was taken to the hospital, where he died on July 24, 2020.

ADPS said the case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy Chief Jason Kern at 517.629.7827, Sgt. Nicole Wygant at 517.629.7824, Det. Billy Lazarus at 517.629.7854 or Silent Observer at 517.629.2700.