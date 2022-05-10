PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County authorities are blaming distracted driving for a crash north of Battle Creek that sent three people to the hospital.

It happened around 4:50 p.m. Monday on M-66 at Swift Road in Pennfield Township. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office said a southbound SUV crossed the centerline and hit a northbound car.

The driver of the SUV, a 26-year-old man, sustained injuries to his lower body, authorities said.

The driver of the other car, a 20-year-old man, was trapped in the car and had to be freed by firefighters. He also sustained injuries to the lower body.

His passenger, a 16-year-old girl who was in the backseat, was also hurt.

Deputies said there’s no indication drugs or alcohol were involved. They said the crash appears to have been caused by distracted driving.