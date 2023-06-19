BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Three adults and two teens were arrested after a shooting at an apartment in Battle Creek Friday afternoon.

No one was injured.

Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Battle Creek Police Department were sent to Liberty Commons off Forest Street/Carl Avenue south of W. Dickman Road after receiving reports about a shooting.

When officers arrived, witnesses said the suspects had run into one of the apartments and a teenager had left out the back door.

BCPD said the teen was found on Spring Street with four weapons — three 9 mm handguns and one assault-style pistol — that were used in the shooting.

A search warrant was issued for the apartment. BCPD said officers found ammunition.

A barrier was set up around the apartment that the suspects ran into. Three adults eventually came out.

Five people were arrested and another received a citation:

A 14-year-old was arrested for felonious assault, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. The teen is being held in the Calhoun County Youth Center.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for felonious assault and is being held in the Calhoun County Jail.

A 24-year-old woman was arrested for felonious assault and is being held in the Calhoun County Jail.

A 21-year-old woman was arrested for disorderly conduct and is being held in the Calhoun County Jail.

A 17-year-old was charged with disorderly conduct and released to their family.

A 20-year-old woman was cited for disorderly conduct and released.

BCPD said no one was hurt and no property damaged in the shooting.

Officers believe that there was an argument and assault between people living in the apartment before the shots were fired.

The shooting remains under investigation.