2nd fire in 9 hours at former Battle Creek junior high

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) —The site of the former Southwestern Junior High School caught on fire for a second time within nine hours on Thursday.

Around 11:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to the former Southwestern Junior High School, on the corner of South Washington Avenue and Goguac Street West, for a reported fire.

Responding Battle Creek fire crews report finding smoke coming from a room on the third floor of the building.

The fire, which was isolated to one room, was under control in 20 minutes, the Battle Creek Fire Department said.

No one was injured.

The fire department said it was the second fire at the location within nine hours.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire marshal has determined the fire to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battle Creek Fire Department at 269.966.3519.