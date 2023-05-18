BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people face charges for moving the body of a woman who police say likely died of an overdose in Battle Creek.

The body, found in the area of Van Buren and Poplar streets Wednesday morning was a 24-year-old Paw Paw woman. Thursday, police said preliminary findings indicate the woman died of an overdose. They are waiting on further analysis to confirm.

Two people who police believe moved the woman’s body after her death have been arrested and will face charges of illegal carrying away of a human body. The two will be arraigned Friday, Battle Creek police said.

Investigators said the woman overdosed while she was with several other people at an apartment on the northeast side of the city. When the others realized she had died, police said they panicked and moved the woman’s body outside at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Later that day, a person passing the area saw the woman’s body in some brush at the edge of the woods north of Battle Creek River.

Police are still investigating her death.

In a Thursday release, Battle Creek Police reminded the public that if you are with someone you think may be overdosing, call 911 for help and you may not face charges. Thanks to a Good Samaritan law passed in Michigan in 2016, drug possession charges are prevented against people who seek medical help for an overdose in certain circumstances.

For more information on how to use Narcan when someone is overdosing, contact the Calhoun County Health Department at 269.969.6370. The department staff can offer training to make sure people know how to store and use Narcan. A training video and other educational resources are available from the Substance Abuse Council.