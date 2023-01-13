BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers were arrested after breaking into multiple buildings and offices in Battle Creek.

While police were completing patrols in downtown Battle Creek Thursday after receiving complaints about activity during the overnight hours, the department’s smart camera technology alerted that people were in the eastern stairwell of the parking structure connected to the Battle Creek Tower, located at 700 W. Michigan Ave.

When officers arrived around midnight, they report that an additional alarm notified them of a break-in at AccessVision at the same address.

The department said the officers arrested a 17-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy who were trying to leave the area.

The officers learned that the teenagers went into the building and a few offices inside, including AccessVision. The teens also broke into the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse before the downtown break-in before the downtown break-ins.

A few items that were stolen during the break-ins were recovered later by police.

The department sai dcharges are being submitted to the juvenile court for review.