SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in Springfield Township Friday evening.

It happened at 8:30 p.m. in the 4000 Block of Dickman Road at an apartment complex.

Upon arrival, deputies found a man being treated by family members for a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Authorities were notified that a second man had checked into Bronson Battle Creek Hospital with a gunshot wound after fleeing the scene.

The injuries of both men are not life-threatening, according to deputies.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269.781.0880 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.