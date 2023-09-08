MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men and two dogs were killed in an early Friday morning house fire in Marshall.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers with the Marshall Police Department were sent to the area of North Fountain Street near Arms Street after receiving reports about an open 911 line.

Responding officers found a house with fire in the back corner of the first floor that extended to the second and heavy black smoke. Crews with the Marshall Fire Department were called.

Once crews extinguished the fire, they searched the home and found two men. A 39-year-old was found on the first floor. Crews worked to resuscitate him but he died at the scene. A 20-year-old man was found dead on the second floor. Their names have not been released.

Two dogs were also killed in the fire, the fire department said.

The fire department said there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

No foul play is suspected, but the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division has been called in to investigate.

The fire remains under investigation.