BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured a shooting in Battle Creek early Sunday, police say.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. in the area of Greenwood Avenue and N. Kendall Street. The Battle Creek Police Department said it happened during an “outdoor gathering that involved a large crowd.”

One person was hospitalized via ambulance, while the other went to the hospital on their own. Both sustained injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Police said Monday that they had not identified any suspects.

BCPD is asking for help to learn more about what happened. Anyone who was in the area when the shooting happened or has information is asked to call police at 269.71.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.